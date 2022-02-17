Winds are picking up ahead of rain and possible severe weather.
The Huntsville office of the National Weather Service is advising residents in Cullman and surrounding north Alabama counties to monitor weather sources, when a slight risk for tornadoes will arise accompanied by heavy rain and gusty straight-line winds.
The greatest threats are gusty to damaging wind gusts in storms and heavy rain. Cullman County is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. People are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts regrading this potential severe weather threat.
NWS is forecasting gusts of between 35-45 mph.
