This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the April 27th tornado outbreak that cut a historically destructive path through Cullman County and other parts of north Alabama. For those who lived through them, those spring storms still serve as an ever-present reminder that it’s never too early to take seriously the idea of being prepared.
“Most people don’t think about the bad stuff until it actually happens,” says local Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little. “And in Alabama, we don’t have a spring severe weather season or a fall severe weather season: We pretty much have it all year ‘round.”
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has designated the upcoming week as Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week statewide, culminating in actionable benefits for shoppers next weekend with the state’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. The Red Cross also is joining government emergency response partners to urge residents to plan ahead now — before the next storm rolls in.
The Red Cross is using the occasion to remind Apple and Android smart device users of its “Emergency” app, which provides real-time alerts, emergency shelter locations, and safety tips. The nonprofit’s “First Aid” app also provides instant access to information on how to take action in the most common first aid scenarios. Both apps are available for free by searching for “American Red Cross” at Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by visiting redcross.org/apps.
As in recent years past, the tax holiday will waive sales taxes statewide, as well as in participating cities and towns, on a large variety of qualifying items that can help residents prepare for, and ride out, severe weather. Weather radios, batteries, phone chargers, flashlights, tarps, plywood, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and more all count as eligible items through the tax-free weekend, which begins on Friday, Feb. 26 and ends at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28.
A full listing of tax-free items, which even includes portable power generators priced under $1,000, can be found online at https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/WPHolidayQuickRefSheet21.pdf.
“Next weekend will be the ideal time to go ahead and get the things you need to be prepared,” said Little. “We’re not supposed to have storms or severe weather next week, which is a break from all the recent cold and ice. So now is a good time to think outside the box.”
