Just by the roadside about a mile north of Alabama Highway 69, drivers fly past a little family cemetery that preserves a big part of local history.
Last week, current family members gathered to celebrate the rehabilitation and dedication of The Brindley Cemetery, the 16-plot familial resting place of Mace Thomas Payne Brindley and his local descendants.
Located along County Road 747 not far from Camp Meadowbrook, the cemetery itself is older than Cullman County, and carries the memory of pioneering local lives that date back older still. Mace Thomas Payne, its namesake founder, lived from 1801 to 1871 (Cullman County would be established in 1877), and still casts a long historical shadow as a significant landowner, banker, and state legislator from Alabama’s Antebellum period. The rest of the graves at the Alabama historical landmark date to the late 1800s.
Though generations of family tended the cemetery through more than century (and it received a more thorough restoration at the time of Cullman’s 1970s Centennial celebration), the passing of time had led to more persistent issues, and portions of the small plot were facing deterioration and collapse.
But longtime resident Ray Buchmann — the great-great-great-grandson of Mace Thomas Payne Brindley — spearheaded a 2019 effort to fully restore the cemetery, enlisting the aid of the Cullman County Historical Society, which in turn helped obtain a state grant to help fund one-third of the $30,000 project. Individuals and organizations contributed the remaining funding, with the Cullman County Road Department providing in-kind labor.
Though last year’s COVID-19 pandemic slowed the effort, the work slowly but steadily progressed. The crumbling stone retaining wall containing the elevated plot was demolished and rebuilt, the iron fencing was replaced, the sidewalk was repaired, and the parking area was resurfaced.
By April, the project was finally finished and ready for a proper dedication. More than a dozen members of the Brindley family — with Buchmann right at the center — gathered last week beneath the cemetery’s newly-refreshed historical marker to commemorate the rededication of a Cullman County treasure; one that’s now ready to withstand another century’s worth of changes.
