Law enforcement can be a thankless job — which is why the Cullman Police Department has begun making sure its officers, whether they’ve been around for five years or fifty — get some individual recognition for showing that they’re committed.
On Friday, the department recognized a trio of officers who together have collected a combined 30 years’ experience, including Sgt. Joey Duncan — a Cullman native and 20-year police veteran who’s been with the department ever since he graduated from high school.
“I started right off, working in what was then the city jail; a corrections officer, just part time,” he reflected Friday. “I waited until I was 21, and went to the academy. I was hired on for patrol in 2005, got promoted, worked night shift, and now I’m the sergeant over over traffic, where we handle roadway crashes and speed enforcement. Twenty years is a long time, but I love the job, and I’ll keep doing it as long as I love it — which I don’t see changing anytime soon.”
Along with Sgt. Trey Higginbotham (five years) and officer Tyler Jackson (also five years), Duncan received a commemoration from the department Friday for his 20 years of continuous service on the force. Duncan’s a people person; the kind of guy who doesn’t really meet a stranger — and he freely admits his work with traffic cases, along with the department’s expanding training regimen for forensic investigation of roadway accidents, fulfills that side of his personality.
“What I enjoy about law enforcement most of all is helping people,” he said. “The job has changed; it’s really changed a lot since I first started. We work a lot of cases, and we’re a a lot busier as police officers now than we were 15 or 20 years ago. We deal with a lot of people, and we’re changing and adapting with the times — but that’s also what makes the job so dynamic and gratifying.
“We have a great department and a great police chief, and we’re fortunate to have strong interaction and support from the community. What makes it good to be in Cullman is that we have a lot of great officers in our department; people who know Cullman and call Cullman ‘home.’ Most of them are from here; they went to school around here, and they’re just a part of this community. They’re invested in what they do as officers — because this is their hometown, too.”
