Some regular users of the Donald E. Green Active Adult Center are not happy that the doors have been shut to them, but meanwhile the city is using the facility for Camp Cullman kids’ camp.
Mayor Woody Jacobs said the governor’s order for COVID-19 prohibits the city from opening the center to seniors. “Unfortunately, I can’t open up the senior center to seniors,” he said.
Lynn Padgett and her husband were regulars at the Green Center, going about three times a week, she said. She wants the mayor to open the center to seniors to use for exercise.
“Because [Governor Ivey] opened the gyms, he could open that building for exercise and he could say there will be no card games and no band on Mondays,” she said. “He could put it with restrictions.”
While it was originally opened with the name senior center, Padgett said that’s not what the center is called now and isn’t like other senior centers. “This is for the ones that are active,” she said. “Some activities would have to stop, we understand that.”
Jacobs said until the city is allowed to open the center to seniors again, they can use the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center.
“Starting Monday morning, they can go over to the Aquatic Center and they can walk or they can use that exercise equipment,” he said. “It’s not open to all the seniors in the whole world, but it’s open to the ones that were part of the Active Adult Center.”
He added that they will have to take precautions. “They’ll have to socially distance, just like everyone else,” he said.
Padgett, however, said she observed the kids at Camp Cullman not social distancing. “It’s not right,” she said.
She claims the city’s use of the center for the kids’ summer camp comes at the expense of the seniors and with profit as a motive.
“It was set up for us, it was built for the seniors,” she said. “The mayor’s making money off it, and it’s not fair to the seniors of this community.”
