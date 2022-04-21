Got talent? Don’t miss out on the April 29th deadline to register.
If you are a local business/agency and would like to send some love to area seniors by passing out brochures, goodies, candy, etc. — you may set up a booth at the 2022 Senior Shindig. Please call the Commission on Aging office at 256-734-1241 to reserve a space.
The Senior Shindig will take place at Randall Shedd Park in Fairview on May 13th from 9 a.m.- 1p.m.
There will be a variety of activities, including a Senior Got Talent contest for senior adults 60 and older. To enter, call Brenda Foxx at 256-734-1241. The deadline to enter is April 29th .
Other contests include Buck Dancing, Hog Calling, Rooster Crowing, Do-The-Twist, Oldest Man in Attendance, Oldest Woman in Attendance, and Couple Married the Longest.
Emcee will be Miss Senior World 2022 Tammy Little Haynes and music by Komic Sound.
Lunch will also be provided by Walmart Transportation.
Due to lack of shade, vendors should plan to bring a tent or umbrella. Shade will be provided to seniors. For more information, please call the COA at 256-734-1241.
