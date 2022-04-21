If you love to fish, you do not want to miss the opportunity to participate in the ‘Senior Fishing Day’ in Hanceville tomorrow, Friday April 22.
Get your rods and reels ready and make plans to head out to Veterans Park in Hanceville. Senior Fishing Day is always a fun time for everyone and you don’t have to fish to participate. Any senior who is 60 and older is encouraged to come out and just have a great time of food and fellowship.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. and weigh-in at 11 a.m. Trophies will be presented to 1st place, Big Fish, Oldest Man in Attendance and Oldest Woman in Attendance.
There will a limit of three fish to take home. According to Commission on Aging Director Stephanie Lawson, the event is made possible thanks to sponsors Mayor Kenneth Nail, Hanceville Park & Recreation, District Attorney Wilson Blaylock, Commission Garry Marchman, Southern Care Hospice and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Lunch will be provided as well.
For more information call the Commission on Aging office at 256-734-1241.
