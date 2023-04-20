Don’t miss out on a fun senior event taking place in Hanceville Friday.
The 2023 Senior Fishing Day casts off at Hanceville’s Veteran’s park starting at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Commission on Aging Director Stephanie Lawson encourages area seniors to bring out a lawn chair and grab a prime spot — even if they don’t intend to fish.
“Time outside and fellowshipping is just good for the spirit,” said Lawson.
“We have a limited amount of fishing poles if you do not have your own. If you have one, please bring it. We will have a good bit of bait on hand, but you are welcome to bring your bait of choice.”
Lawson also recommends bringing an umbrella or a big hat to protect yourself from the sun.
“We really look forward to spending the day with you (seniors),” she said.
Trophies will once again be presented for First Place, Big Fish, Oldest Man in Attendance and Oldest Woman in Attendance.
Lunch, sponsored by Cullman County Circuit Clerk Lisa McSwain, will be provided to seniors.
The Commission on Aging thanks sponsors Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail, Hanceville Park & Recreation, Aveanna Hospice, Van’s Sporting Goods, and McSwain.
For more information, call Lawson at 256-734-1241.