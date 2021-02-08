U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced on Monday that he would not be seeking reelection in 2022. Shelby, Alabama's longest-serving senator, is currently serving his sixth term.
In a statement, Shelby said, "For everything, there is a season.
“I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian. During my time in the Senate, I have been given great opportunity, having chaired four committees: Appropriations, Rules, Banking, and Intelligence. In these positions of leadership, I have strived to influence legislation that will have a lasting impact – creating the conditions for growth and opportunity.
“Serving in the U.S. Senate has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I have done my best to address challenges and find ways to improve the day-to-day lives of all Americans. I have also focused on the economic challenges of Alabamians, increasing access to education and promoting facilities to improve the quality of schools. I have worked to enhance Alabama’s role in space exploration and the security of our nation. Further, I have supported the utilization of Alabama’s greatest resources, including its unparalleled river system and the Port of Mobile.
“My service in the U.S. Senate would not have been possible without those who have encouraged me over the years. I am particularly grateful for the support of my wife, Annette, and my entire family. Additionally, my staff, whose determination and loyalty have been unwavering, has been absolutely necessary in achieving my goals.
“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all."
Shelby is currently the vice chairman and leading Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, where he recently served as chairman of the full committee and its subcommittee on defense. He formerly served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration and the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, of which he is the longest serving member in history. He remains a senior member on each of those committees. Additionally, he was previously the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Senator Shelby also serves on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
Following four terms in the U.S. House representing Alabama’s 7th congressional district and eight years in the Alabama State Legislature, Senator Shelby was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. During his time in Congress, he has focused on expanding economic opportunities throughout Alabama and the country, in addition to his top priority – the security of the nation.
“Senator Shelby’s retirement will be a huge loss to Alabama and to our nation," said Congressman Robert Aderholt. "His work and influence has been felt in every corner of our state. Alabama’s economic strength owes a lot to his leadership. I look forward to continuing to work with him the next two years on our respective Appropriations Committees to continue to serve and deliver for the people of Alabama.”
“Richard Shelby is one of the most accomplished public servants in Alabama’s history and works tirelessly to advance the interests of our state," said Senator Tommy Tuberville."Alabama has been better off because of his leadership for over 40 years, and even in my short time up here, I’ve seen firsthand the tremendous amount of respect my colleagues have for him.
“I’ve had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Senator Shelby over the past few months and pick his brain about working in the Senate and politics. But we never fail to discuss a little football, too. I look forward to working closely with Senator Shelby over the next two years and using the remaining time as ‘film study,’ so together we can better serve Alabama.”
