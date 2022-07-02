Every July 4, patriotism is on full display with orchestrated firework displays dazzling families across the country to the tune of “The Star Spangled Banner.” But for many combat veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the explosions representing “the rocket’s red glare and bombs bursting in air” can be much more than symbolic and act as a trigger that takes them back to their times in combat.
Commander of Cullman’s VFW post 2214 Brian Monk estimated that about 7,000 veterans currently reside in Cullman County, and of those he said that about 4,000 suffer from PTSD to some degree. According to Monk, exact numbers are hard to come by because many veterans are masking their struggles.
Monk knows from first hand experience. After returning from a tour in Iraq where he served in the 1/167 Infantry unit of the National Guard, he refused to admit that his experience returned with him.
“I spent at least a decade lying to myself about it,” Monk said.
But through open lines of communication and medical treatments such as the stellate ganglion block (SGB) — a nerve-blocking injection that interrupts the brain’s fight-or-flight response — Monk has been able to regain a sense of normalcy, and has found himself able to cope with triggering situations such as fireworks.
According to Monk, fireworks themselves are not the issue for most veterans, but it is the unannounced backyard celebrations that can catch them off guard.
“If I know they are happening I can prepare myself for it and they don’t bother me as bad, it’s when somebody just starts shooting them off and you aren’t expecting it that can set you off,” Monk said.
One such instance occurred as VFW member Eric Muldanado was relaxing in his backyard earlier this week and heard fireworks being set off around 10 p.m., causing him to drop to the ground. Muldanado, who has received the SGB injection, says that he was able to recover quickly but would have preferred to have been informed beforehand.
“I would rather you come ring my doorbell at 10 o’clock and wake me up from a dead sleep and let me know that you’ll be shooting fireworks than to be woken up by explosions and not know what’s going on,” Muldanado said.
By communicating with your neighbors who you know are veterans, Monk said you are able to give them the ability to become situationally aware and able to more quickly recognize the sounds for what they are and not as a threat.
Monk has also been able to overcome some of the season’s more challenging obstacles by surrounding himself with a community that he trusts. His wife, Rachel, serves as an anchor for him, and his fellow VFW members, he is able to trust them due to their shared experiences. Each year, members will rent a cabin and attend the annual firework display at Smith Lake with their families. Maldonado was able to attend last year’s event for the first time since 2006.
“Sometimes, even now, if I’m in a situation like that, like a firework show or something, I may have to look over at one of the guys next to me and they’ll let me know it’s OK,” Monk said.
Monk tries to build a sense of community at the VFW. He encourages new veterans to participate in events and assigns them responsibilities at the hall. He says this gives them a sense of value that may be lacking as they return home.
“It makes them feel important, like they are a part of something,” Monk said.
It also builds a community of peers that are facing similar struggles and have endured similar experiences. Rachel said that one of the biggest factors in depression amongst veterans is no longer having the camaraderie that is developed amongst soldiers.
“This kind of replaces that family bond that they develop in the military,” Rachel said.
For some veterans, the overstimulation can still be too much. But that is still no cause to be excluded from the celebration, Monk said. Many of their members will hold family cookouts and get-togethers, turning the holiday into a more family oriented event rather. Rachel advised making plans in advance if fireworks are known to be a trigger, saying that at times it can be more helpful for these suggestions to come from a spouse.
“It is amazing what a few good suggestions from your wife can accomplish,” Rachel said.