Secretary of State John H. Merrill predicts and encourages record voter participation in today’s General Election.
“Of the state’s 3.7 million eligible voters, our office anticipates somewhere between 2.5 and 2.8 million Alabamians will cast their ballot in today’s election – whether in-person or through the absentee process,” said Merrill. “We have already witnessed record absentee participation and because of the excitement surrounding this election, I expect these numbers will continue to rise today.”
Polling places are open until 7 p.m. Heavy voting was reported across Cullman County, but people reported lines moving quickly.
The Secretary of State’s Office has maintained communication with county Probate Judges and assisted in the recruitment of poll workers to see that all polling places in the state are adequately staffed throughout the day.
“Local election officials in all 67 counties have worked extraordinarily hard to provide safe and sanitary voting options for voters. Through funding made available to our office, we have provided masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, alcohol wipes, and other cleaning supplies to polling places across the state to see that voters, poll workers, and others involved in the electoral process are protected,” said Merrill.
Voters are encouraged to check their polling location and view their sample ballot prior to heading to the polls by visiting AlabamaVotes.gov.
