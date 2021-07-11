Jamesha Reese was happy for the opportunity to learn more about health science programs at Wallace State Community College with openings for the Fall 2021 semester.
“I wanted to explore my options,” Reese said.
Reese missed out on one of the limited openings in her first-choice program at Wallace State. Once she learned of a Second Opportunity meeting of programs with openings remaining for the Fall 2021 semester, she and her mother Melva Reese traveled from Birmingham to find out more.
Reese met Tracie Fuqua, director of the Medical Assistant program, and decided to apply to that program after she learned of the many different job opportunities open in that field.
“There are urgent care centers, walk-in clinics, specialty offices, cardiology, pulmonology, dermatology, general practice, pediatric, obstetrics, and more where medical assistants are hired,” Fuqua said. Living in Birmingham, Reese should have many opportunities for employment, Fuqua added.
Along with Medical Assistant, other programs with openings for the Fall 2021 semester include Child Development, Diagnostic Imaging, Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Technology, Medical Laboratory Technician/Medical Laboratory Assistant, Pharmacy Technology, Polysomnographic (Sleep Lab) Technologist, and Respiratory Therapy. Completion time for programs range from one to two semesters for certificates and up to five semesters for associate degrees. Not all programs require completion of pre-requisite courses.
There is still time to apply to programs with openings for the fall semester. Classes for Regular and Mini Term I will begin Aug. 19, with Mini Term II classes beginning Oct. 14. Registration is currently underway.
For more information, visit wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000.
