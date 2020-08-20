The Cullman County Sheriff's Office has charged a second man with murder stemming from the New Canaan shooting over the weekend. Jacob Andrew Dane, 21, had previously been charged with criminal tampering with evidence, second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Dwight Dooley, 26, of Arab has also been charged with murder in the death of Levi Benjamin Lawrence, 24, of Cullman.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Dooley and Dalton Matthew Bannister, 36, of Blountsville, who was also killed in the incident, planned to rob Lawrence while he was visiting a residence located on County Road 1854, but Lawrence was armed and a gunfight ensued between the men during the robbery attempt. An unidentified woman was also shot and was being treated at a local hospital.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the Cullman County Sheriff's Office received a call from Blount County 911 at around 1 a.m. on Saturday about a shooting in the New Canaan area, and deputies found the two men dead when they arrived at the scene.
Gentry said investigators found that Lawrence exchanged messages with Drane about coming over to the house to hang out, and Lawrence was there with Drane when Bannister, Dooley and the unidentified woman arrived.
He said Lawrence attempted to leave when the three arrived, but Bannister and Dooley had come to the house armed with a plan to rob Lawrence. Lawrence was also armed, and in the ensuing gunfight, he and Bannister were both killed and the woman was shot.
Later that afternoon, deputies determined that Dooley had also been present at the scene and fled after the gunfire was exchanged, and they worked with the Arab Police Department and Marshall County Sheriff's Office to find and arrest him in Arab, he said.
