Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.