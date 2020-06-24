In 2020, there may not be a Miss America, a Miss Universe, or a Ms. Senior America but Ms. Senior Alabama, Inc., is determined that there will be a Ms. Senior Alabama 2020-21. Also, the reign of the 2019-20 Ms. Senior Alabama Phyllis Hain of Cullman will soon be coming to an end.
If you are a senior woman over 60, now is the time to throw your hat into the ring.
For the first time in more than 30 years, a talent will not be one of the four judging categories. The decision was made to follow the national pageant which no longer requires a talent. Each candidate will be judged on philosophy of life, evening gown and poise, active wear and a personal five minute interview with three judges.
Two titles will be awarded: Ms. Senior Alabama for ages 60-79 and Ms. Super Senior Alabama for ladies aged 80 and above. The senior division winner will receive, in addition to her crown and sash, a paid trip to Biloxi, Mississippi, to compete in the Ms. Senior World Pageant and will enjoy her year’s reign as Ms. Senior Alabama. Ms. Super Senior Alabama will still be a part of the Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant even though she will be unable to compete in the Ms. Senior World Pageant due to its age limit of 79. She will receive a prize package which includes a crown and sash and the opportunity to represent the state of Alabama during her year of service as Ms. Super Senior Alabama.
Ms. Sr. Alabama believes that senior women are an asset to this nation and encourages them to embrace who they are and what they have to offer. There are women in their 90’s still competing as singers, dancers, musicians, speakers and modeling in pageants.
The exact date, time and venue will be announced between the end of August and middle of September. There is an application fee of $150 which should be received by July 1, 2020, and a requirement that all contestants must attend the state workshop prior to the pageant. This short notice is due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. For information, please contact Sally Beth Vick at bethjimmyv@yahoo.com or Sara Jo Burks at sburks@troy.edu for information and to get an application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.