Area law enforcement agencies, including the Cullman County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, are continuing their search for a missing boater on Smith Lake.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Patrol is searching for 26-year-old Dustin New of Fultondale who has been missing since Thursday when his boat reportedly capsized in a portion of Smith Lake near Exit 299.
ALEA’s Marine Patrol, along with ALEA’s Aviation Unit, are partnering with Trimble, Logan and Crane Hill Volunteer Fire Departments in the search.
According to an ALEA statement Monday, units are using side scan sonar, a towable submersible sonar, cadaver dogs, aerial assets, and dive teams to search the area.
The search has been difficult due to water depth, lake bottom conditions, and extreme heat. The search area goes up to approximately 140 feet with standing timber as well as cut timber on bottom. The search will continue today for as long as possible.
