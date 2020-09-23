The search for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a Hanceville man is nearing the two-week point, as law enforcement continues to receive tips that appear to place Nathan Winston Stephens in the North Alabama area.
Stephens, 43, is wanted in connection with the death of Herndon Self, Jr., 56, who died from injuries stemming from a Sept. 12 stabbing, which police describe as having arisen from a dispute between two acquaintances.
Stephens’ mother, 61 year-old Audrey Cofield Smith, was arrested in Cullman County on Sept. 17 on a charge of hindering prosecution in relation to the case. A warrant has been issued for Stephens’ arrest.
Cullman police chief Kenny Culpepper said Wednesday that the hunt for Stephens has involved the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as sheriff’s offices and local police departments spanning both Cullman and Marshall counties, where Stephens also has family.
“We’re following leads as they come in, but so far we have not gotten him yet,” said Culpepper. “We believe he has contacts — some in Cullman and some in Marshall Counties. The U.S. Marshalls task force is assisting, and they have actively been looking for him, and all of the agencies are collaborating to share information.
“Some of the tips we receive lead to Marshall County, and some here, and we think he’s kind of bouncing between locations. We feel that, if we get the right tip an the right time and place, we’ll be able to apprehend him.”
Stephens is a white male, approximately 5’6” tall and 180 pounds, with “sleeve” tattoos on both arms. Anyone with information on Stephens’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cullman Police Department at 256-734-1434.
