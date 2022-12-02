The Sons of Confederate Veterans Thomas Jefferson Denney Camp #1442 of Cullman, presented a check to Cullman Caring for Kids Thursday, Dec. 1 to sponsor four families for Christmas.
These donated funds, raised from the camp’s yearly fundraisers, are the SCV’s way of giving back to Cullman County. One of the main camp fundraisers, for nearly seven years, is the annual cooked meat sale at Willingham Salvage. The camp pre-sales ribs, butts, or chickens for a donation, and then smokes the meat for pick-up. Much of these proceeds allow the camp to continually donate to local organization. SCV members appreciate the continued support it has received from the community as well as Willingham Salvage throughout the years.