The Cullman Planning Commission approved the site plan for a Scooter’s Coffee to be built at the former site of Rally’s at the corner of 8th Street NW and 2nd Avenue NW.
At the commission’s meeting Monday night, Chairman Mike Voss read the request for the site plan’s approval from Vinemont resident Kathryn Neese, who is the owner of the future Scooter’s location.
The request said the drive-thru-only coffee shop will offer specialty coffees, drinks and breakfast foods.
The commission also voted to pass on a negative recommendation for a request to vacate the city’s right of way behind 605 St. Joseph Drive NW.
Voss said the city has the right of way to build a road in the event of future development in the area, and the commission agreed that they would not recommend the city to vacate its right of way. The recommendation will be forwarded to the Cullman City Council for consideration at a future meeting.
In other business, the commission:
- Approved a short form subdivision – Stadium Drive NE & 13th Street NE – create two lots.
- Approved a short form subdivision – Jack’s – 3180 Alabama Highway 157 NE.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request at 975 County Road 623.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request at 452 County Road 1333.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request for a portion of Lot 17 of Magic Farms Subdivision – Ag-1.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request for a portion of 2027 County Road 1319 – Ag-1.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request for 2 portions of 2 parcels – County Road 1420 & County Road 1422.
