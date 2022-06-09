Multiple meal pick-ups offered from both Cullman County and Cullman City Schools will be coming to an end June 30 despite an apparent need in the community.
Federal waivers issued in March of 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have allowed the school systems to offer children under the age of 18 access to multiple meals via a weekly pickup procedure. These waivers are set to expire at the end of the month.
CCBOE Child Nutrition Director Emily Blankenship says that despite appeals to Congress from the Alabama Board of Education, there seems to be no extension to the program planned at this time.
“There’s not really much else we can do. Our hands are tied, at this point is entirely up to the USDA and the state,” Blankenship said.
Child Nutrition Director for CCS Dreama Young is also disheartened by the end of the program, and the shortened summer offerings this year.
“We are thrilled to serve our community children throughout the month of June. However, it is extremely disappointing that we will not be able to continue to serve the rest of the summer [as we have in the past],” Young said.
Cullman City Schools — which offers meal pickups every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at West Elementary — supplied an estimated 400 meals Tuesday, running out within less than one hour.
“[We] ran out way too early. We plan to make as many as our storage will hold for next week,” Young said.
Blankenship — who estimates the CCBOE served between 50,000-60,000 meals last year — also ran out of food within an hour on Wednesday when county schools’ parents were first able to pick up meals.
“I just got our final numbers and we served 2,296 meals between the two schools. We are definitely going to be more prepared for next week. I’m already trying to get more food,” Blankenship said.
Unlike last year the when all CCBOE elementary schools served as pickup sites, meals can only be obtained from Fairview and Harmony Elementary Schools on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“I wish we could have offered more schools this year, but it’s hard to get the products and it’s hard to get the staff for all those locations,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship admits she could be surprised by a last minute turn of events, but she isn’t hopeful that the program will see any extension; however the CCBOE will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to any child under 18 at all locations throughout the summer.
“I really wish we could extend it, but all we can do is keep giving it out while we can,” Blankenship said.