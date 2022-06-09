Almost 25 years after his death, a longtime educator and coach from Morgan County is still being honored by those who knew and respected him. An anonymous donor recently established a memorial scholarship at Wallace State Community College in honor of Randolph Ryan.
Many in the Morgan County area will recognize the name from the gym at Brewer High School. The Randolph Ryan Gymnasium was dedicated in 1972, seven years after Ryan retired and honors his more than 45 years as an educator and coach.
The Randolph Ryan Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Wallace State further honors his memory and was established to provide scholarships to students who have attended Brewer High School.
“The family is just so honored to have this scholarship in his memory,” said his granddaughter, Martha Ryan.
The first student receiving the scholarship is Madeleine Large, who is majoring in Salon and Spa Management.
“Thank you so much for providing me this scholarship for my future career,” Large said. “This means so much to me and I’m forever grateful.”
Ryan passed away in February 1998 at the age of 98. His obituary noted that Ryan was a teacher, basketball coach and principal at Priceville, Cotaco, Center Grove, Eva, Florette and Ryan schools for 47 years. He was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.
Initially, the Randolph Ryan Memorial Endowed Scholarship will provide one scholarship each academic year paying tuition and fees, with possible expansion of additional scholarships in the future. The scholarship is presented through the Wallace State Future Foundation.
“We are proud to honor the legacy of Randolph Ryan and humbled to be entrusted with the donation to create a scholarship in his honor,” said Suzanne Harbin, Vice President for Advancement and Innovation at Wallace State Community College.
For more information about the scholarship, contact Haley Whittemore at 256.352.7842 or haley.whittemore@wallacestate.edu.
Donations can be made to the Randolph Ryan Memorial Endowed Scholarship at www.wsccfuturefoundation.org or by contacting Harbin at 256.352.8144 or suzanne.harbin@wallacestate.edu.