St. Bernard's Nikolas Borths of Decatur is the Area 12 Winner for the Bryant Jordan Scholar Athlete Award. The award, developed by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in conjunction with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, recognizes Alabama high School seniors who have achieved a high level of excellence not only athletically but academically as well.
Nikolas is the son of Dale and Kathie Borths.
St. Bernard Athletic Director and Cross Country Coach William Calvert has nothing but good things to say about Nikolas.
“Aside from excelling in basketball, cross country and track and field for the Saints, Nikolas is an extraordinary student in the classroom and has been accepted to Georgia Tech for his freshman year of college. In addition to serving as president of his Senior Class, he is very active in church and community service. He recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout,” said Calvert.
Alabama Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and Auburn Coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan earned their reputation as much by their accomplishments off the playing field as by the victories on it. Their actions touched the lives of athletes everywhere especially those athletes who looked to them for leadership and inspiration. To award scholarships in their names not only helps to perpetuate the memory of their accomplishments, but also serves as inspiration for a new generation of athletes.
For athletic purposes, the secondary schools in Alabama are divided into seven classifications by enrollment, with 1A being the smallest and 7A being the largest. Each is then divided into eight regions, consisting of two areas with 4-6 schools each. Each school determines their nominees to be submitted for area competition. A committee of school principals selects the area winners to be submitted for regional completion. School administrators in each region are responsible for determining region winners.
Borths now advances to the Region Competition which will be held in February. Region winners are then put into competition before a selection committee to determine the winner in each class. Each nominee must be a high school senior and demonstrate a commitment to both high academic and athletic achievement. Criteria includes: scholastic standing, sports participation, athletic honors, school leadership, and community involvement.
