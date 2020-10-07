Saint Bernard Prep School’s Fine Arts program is at an all-time high enrollment in the beginner band program. However, this has presented a challenge for Band Instructor, Jonathon Farley who sent a notice to the school requesting assistance.
“We are very excited about the future of the band program here at Saint Bernard Prep! This year we have the largest beginner band class the school has ever had. This wonderful news is met with many needs to ensure the success of both current and future students.”
Thirty-six additional chairs are needed in the classroom and at least 12 more music stands. Looking ahead, it is necessary to build the school’s instrument inventory and music library to provide the best experience for our students. The chairs and stands come with a price tag of approximately $2,500.
For the beginning set of instruments Farley plans on finding used instruments so the cost would be significantly less while providing instruments that are going to be reputable brands. Currently students provide their own instruments, but are multi-talented and may wish to play two instruments or otherwise need access to an instrument.
“Our hope is to stay below $250 on each. If we could get 5 flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, and trombones that would be an outstanding start. Other wind instruments that the school could use include a Tuba ($3,000), French horn ($1,500), and Euphonium ($1,500). I am also looking for a mallet percussion instrument of some sort. The best option I have found so far is around $1,000 for a practice marimba that would work for a program of our size,” continued Farley. “Students would then be able to rent the instruments from the school, before purchasing an instrument to make sure they want to continue in band.”
St. Bernard Prep welcomes gently used instruments anyone may have that are no longer being used. The instruments do not have to be in perfect condition as all instruments can be checked by a repair tech and brought back to new life.
For more information or to make a monetary or instrument donations, contact Jonathon Farley at jfarley@stbernardprep.com.
