The heart of Cullman is a compact and interesting place, traits that make the city’s historic center rewarding to explore on foot. That’s just the idea behind Cullman’s inclusion, once again, on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of locales taking part in guided weekly walking tours all through the month of April.
April 1 marks the first of the Saturday-only tours, with each guided by a local history buff whose chosen itinerary will vary from one weekend to the next. Former Cullman Oktoberfest Burgermeister Michael Sullins is set to lead today’s tour, with the Cullman County Museum coordinating succeeding tours throughout the month with additional guides.
Each local tour is planned to last an hour, with walkers assembling on the steps of the Cullman County Museum (211 2nd Avenue NE) as a staging area before they set out. Each Saturday this month, the tours will start at 10 a.m., trekking along different weekly paths selected by each week’s designated guide.
There’s no cost to join in on the free tours, which can often include a second leg once guests have taken in the first hour’s worth of sights. Cullman is just one of 25 towns taking part in Alabama’s April Walking Tours, with other nearby participating cities — should you venture the brief drive — including Athens, Birmingham, Decatur, Huntsville, Madison, and Moulton.
No matter which city you visit, all April Walking Tours follow the same format: Each begins at 10 a.m. at a centrally-located spot and lasts approximately an hour. Thanks to the way the calendar falls, there are five Saturdays this April — which means five opportunities to better acquaint yourself with the authentic side of Cullman and other historic Alabama towns.
Visit the Alabama Tourism Department’s tour website at alabama.travel/trail-details/april-walking-tours for the full listing of all participating cities, as well as additional information on this year’s April Walking Tours.