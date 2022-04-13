Victim Services of Cullman are hoping to alleviate further trauma to sexual abuse victims by offering local and compassionate care.
At a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, Victims Services Executive Director Carol Horstman unveiled the facility’s new SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) room.
“In the past, victims would need to go to Huntsville or Birmingham to get their exams. and what we were seeing was that many of the victims were opting to not have an exam performed because of this,” Hortsman said.
Having offered the service since October, Hortsman estimates that 11 or 12 women have utilized the facility.
“Statistically rural communities have a much higher rate of abuse and strangulation. But, it gets a little tricky to estimate because they are also a lot more likely to go unreported in those areas as well,” Hortsman said.
Describing it as the missing piece to their comprehensive care, SANE Clinical Director Heather Mahler tells of the benefits of this type of facility over the more clinical approach offered by hospitals and emergency rooms.
“Hospitals can be even more traumatic and can have a lack of privacy. This is a lot quieter and relaxed where victims can get 1-on-1 care,” Mahler said.
Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs expressed his gratitude to the facility and their service to the community.
“I had not been aware that victims were having to leave town for their exams. The last thing that we ever want to do is put up any kind of roadblock during that traumatic time, so I am very grateful and proud of what you guys are doing.”
Victims are encouraged to call the 24 hour crisis line at 256-734-6100 to arrange treatment.
