St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School is happy to host Classical Guitarist Giovanni De Chiaro this Sunday, Sept. 25. The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Abbey Church and all are invited.
Preceding the guitar concert Saint Bernard Prep School’s Jazz Band under the direction Mr. Jonathon Farley will perform “What a Wonderful World,” followed by the Middle School Choir singing “Glorious” by David Archuleta. The High School Choir, along with Guitarist De Chiaro, will sing Come, Worship the Lord. St. Bernard student and cellist, Jack Janaszak, will perform a duet with De Chiaro, “Minuet in G,” by J.S. Bach. Both Choirs, under the direction of Dr. Craig Mann and Sr. Therese Lopez, LIHM, will join the guitarist to perform “Holy God We Praise Thy Name,” and St. Bernard Prep’s Alma Mater.
De Chiaro has concertized at Carnegie Hall and throughout the United States; but also in South America, Canada, Europe and Mexico, and has performed for Pope John Paul II at the Vatican in Rome. He recorded two nationally televised programs for PBS which have won top honors at several national and international film festivals. His recordings are regularly featured on the NPR programs, “Classical Guitar Alive,” and “Performance Today.”
Fr. Joel said the school is grateful to Mr. De Chiaro for, “his love of St. Bernard and willingness to work with our students in the days leading up to the concert.” Father commented, “We are blessed to have Mr. De Chiaro with us, generously bringing his love for St. Bernard and his renowned talent to delight those who hear him and benefit from his teaching.”
Mr. De Chiaro retired as Professor of Guitar at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, having served there for twenty-five years. He currently resides in Hartselle, Alabama and teaches at the University of North Alabama in Florence.
Mr. De Chiaro requested that there be no admission fee for the performance, but that those in attendance be given the opportunity to make a “love offering” to benefit St. Bernard Prep School. His CDs will be for sale with all proceeds given to the school.
An artist meet-and-greet- reception will be held after the concert in the St. Bernard Dining Hall.