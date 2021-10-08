Saint Bernard to host open house

On Friday, October 22, St. Bernard Prep School will host a day-long open house, giving prospective students and their parents a firsthand look at the school’s academic programs, instructors, facilities, and more. Families will have the opportunity to tour the campus and classrooms with student ambassadors and get a real feel for the school day and the campus itself.
Admissions Director, Fr. Linus Kluscarits said, “Once people come onto our 800 acre campus they are very impressed not only with the academic program offered but with the miles and miles of running trails, soccer fields, tennis courts, athletic center, a georgous library, spotless classrooms, and not to mention the stone cut buildings and Church.”
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the school’s renovated library building will serve as the collection point for inbound guests, from which current students and staff will be on standby to greet visitors and embark on impromptu campus tours.
There’s no need to call ahead, — just show up at the library, and St. Bernard’s student ambassadors and staff will do the rest.
Recruiting new students is a top priority at Alabama’s only Catholic boarding school — as is making sure that prospective students are a good fit for St. Bernard’s highly structured, academically rigorous program. But one thing the school emphasizes to parents is that cost shouldn’t be a deciding factor in determining who can attend.
“We’re always trying to reach middle class families who think they can’t afford it,” says Klucsarits. “We have some need-based financial aid for those who qualify. There’s a lot of value in our program for the student who’s preparing to do well at the college level.
“Students receive a college experience while they’re still in high school here: They have a lot more responsibility, they’re exposed to a lot of different instructors, they spend their days on a campus that, in fact, used to be an actual college campus. I think they really get a significant measure of that college experience, and then when they go to college, what they report back is us is how well prepared they are — as well as how unprepared a lot of their new peers are.”
The buildings, trails, green spaces, and sports facilities are meant to be used and experienced. “There’s an ambiance at St. Bernard that is very good for learning; for structured study; for socialization,” Klucsarits added.
Friday’s open house isn’t the only chance prospective students and their families have to see St. Bernard up close. “We’re happy to arrange for individual campus tours,” Klucsarits says. “We even offer shadowing opportunities; structured days that allow prospective students to experience life at school for a day here,” he says.
To learn more about the St. Bernard Prep School program, faculty, mission, and campus, visit the school’s website at stbernardprep.com, or contact the admissions office at 256-255-5890 to arrange a tour.
