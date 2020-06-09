Saint Bernard Prep School’s Amelia Tafazoli, an eighth grade student, was recently selected as one of 500 students nationwide as a 2020 National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award recipient earning her first scholarship of $500 to be place in a college savings account.
Recognizing the need to help middle level students jump-start their quest toward higher education, the National Junior Honor Society offers the annual NJHS Outstanding Achievement Award. Her instructors, Tim Vaughn and Shelly Perry nominated her for the award.
Active members of NJHS who are in good standing and attend a school with an affiliated NJHS chapter are eligible to submit an application.
The phrase “in good standing” pertains to active members of the chapter who meet all membership obligations set by their chapter, i.e. GPA, service activities, expectations for character and leadership. Members should check with their NJHS advisers to confirm they are in good standing before beginning an application.
The award recognized 500 exceptional NJHS students with $500, to be placed in a college savings account program-managed by Oppenheimer Funds (OFI Private Investments) as part of the New Mexico Education Trust Board’s 529 college savings plan: The Education Plan.
Deacon Tim Vaughn who nominated Tafazoli for the award says he expects this to be the first of many of Tafazoli. “Amelia is such a wonderful student, with a very promising life ahead of her. We are excited to work with her and see the fruits of her labor come to fruition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.