St. Bernard recognized students for their academic accomplishments during the 2022-23 Academic year on Wednesday, May 3 in the Abbey Byre.
SBP Headmaster Fr. Joel Martin welcomed everyone in attendance and reminded students that the night’s celebration is a great one, but that the best years are yet to come. He noted as well that, “only God knows some of the wonderful accomplishments amongst our students.
After the opening prayer, Guidance Counselor Phong Nguyen praised the Honor Society and students at St. Bernard Prep for their service in raising funds for the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land — Syria Earthquake Relief Fund in the amount of $2,776.25 and to Catholic Relief Services for the Turkey Earthquake Relief Fund in the same amount of $2,776.25 – exceeding all expectations.
Admissions Directors from the University of Alabama, Auburn University and Wallace State Community College were on hand to present academic scholarships, while both Cullman Electric Cooperative and Tesha Brewer of State Farm Insurance presented scholarships as well.
Mary Ella Cockerham receiveed the Christian Service Award. The Christian Service Award is the highest non-academic award that Saint Bernard Preparatory School can bestow upon a student. Those nominated for the award should be a senior student of outstanding character, striving to live according to the difficult way of Christ. The award recognizes a life characterized by Christian love shown through one’s daily good example of true selflessness, working for the good of individuals and the community – of being a person for others. Important qualities: goodness of character, behavior; respect shown to all people; volunteers time, talent.
Senior Cole Bissot received the Benedictine Medal of Merit Award. The Benedictine Medal of Merit is awarded to the student who best exemplify Benedictine ideals and spirituality in their daily lives.
Other students receiving certificates for their achievements include:
- Cole Bissot — The Saint Thomas Aquinas Award for Highest Achievement in Moral & Ethical Thought; The Saint Thomas More Award for Highest Achievement in the Study of the Law; The Benedictine Medal of Merit Award
- Reid Bissot – Outstanding Leadership Award — English;
- Gabriella Chiodo – Excellence in the Study of Economics; Excellence in Senior AP English Award
- Mary Ella Cockerham – Outstanding Achievement in Finite Math; The Christian Service Award
- Adrian Cortes-Villegas – Outstanding Vocalist Award; Class Discussion in Senior AP English Award
- Saray Cortes-Villegas – The Saint Robert Bellarmine Award for Highest Achievement in Catholic Catechesis
- Cash Daily – Student Government Association; National Latin Award (Maxima Cum Laude); Excellence in the Study of US History before 1877;
- Luke Daily — Outstanding Leadership Award- English
- Scarlette DeCicco — National Latin Award (Maxima Cum Laude); Father Aloysius Plaisance Award – Social Sciences; Excellence in the Study of AP History; St. Joseph Award for Highest Achievement in the Study of Holy Mother Church’s March Through History; Excellence in Junior AP English Award; Excellence in Pre-AP Pre-Calculus;
- Charles Deist – Outstanding Scholarship Award – English; Excellence in the Study of US History since 1877; Outstanding Scholarship Award — Spanish;
- Rafaela Galhumi — Outstanding Vocalist Award
- Natalie Garcia – Outstanding Reporting Award — Journalism; Excellence in the Study of Economics
- Nathan Gaspar — Excellence in the Study of US History before 1877; Most Improved Award – Spanish;
- Audrey Gil – Student Government Association
- Charles Gil — Outstanding Achievement in Calculus; Outstanding Photography Award — Journalism; Excellence in the Study of Government
- Diego Gomez — Outstanding Leadership Award — English
- Parker Guthery — Outstanding Scholarship Award – English; St. Jerome Award for Highest Achievement in the Study of Sacred Scripture; Outstanding Achieve
- ment Award — Honors Biology
- Elizabeth Hazard — Outstanding Achievement in Calculus; Excellence in the Study of Economics; Excellence in the Study of Government; The Saint Thomas Aquinas Award for Highest Achievement in Moral & Ethical Thought; The Saint Thomas More Award for Highest Achievement in the Study of the Law; Excellence in Senior AP English Award
- Marissa Hazard — 10th Grade Theology: Summa Cum Laude Award
- Cesar Hernandez — Student Government Association
- Rowan Hines – Excellence in US History 1 Award; Outstanding Pre-AP Chemistry Student Award; The Saint Robert Bellarmine Award for Highest Achievement in Catholic Catechesis; Outstanding Scholarship Award- Spanish;
- Martha Jimenez Jose – Excellence in the Study of US History since 1877; Outstanding Achievement Environmental Science Award
- Madi Kerber – Outstanding Achievement in Algebra II; The Saint Robert Bellarmine Award for Highest Achievement in Catholic Catechesis
- Angelina Marte — Best Overall Artist
- Abby McBride — 10th Grade Theology: Magna Cum Laude
- Madison Moody – Drama Directors Award
- Ashley Morris — Outstanding Achievement in Finite Math; Outstanding Vocalist Award; Excellence in Senior English Award
- Alexander Nacilla – Excellence in World History 2 Award; St. Jerome Award for Highest Achievement in the Study of Sacred Scripture; Outstanding Achievement — Honors Biology; Excellence in Honors Geometry
- Jade Nguyen — Excellence in the Study of US History before 1877
- Xavier Pautler – Father Edward Markley Award for Social Sciences; Excellence in the Study of Economics; Excellence in the Study of Government; The Saint Thomas Aquinas Award for Highest Achievement in Moral & Ethical Thought; The Saint Thomas More Award for Highest Achievement in the Study of the Law; Excellence in Senior AP English Award
- Ezra Penner – Student Government Association; Excellence in the Study of US History since 1877; Class Discussion in Junior AP English Award
- Daniel Pichardo – National Latin Award (Cum Laude); Best Class Participation in Science Award;
- Adriana Lopez Serrano — Outstanding Achievement in Algebra II
- Charley Richards – Outstanding Vocalist Award; Excellence in Senior English Award
- Margaux Richards — Outstanding Vocalist Award; Excellence in Senior English Award
- Ramon Ibañez Rodriguez – Outstanding Chemistry Award
- Anna Rogalski — National Latin Award (Maxima Cum Laude); Excellence in the Study of US History before 1877; 10th Grade Theology: Magna Cum Laude Award
- Joel Rose — Outstanding Scholarship Award – English
- Joey Shadowens — National Latin Award: Cum Laude; Excellence in the Study of US History before 1877;
- Willa Smith — Outstanding Achievement in Algebra II; Best Actress Award; Outstanding Scholarship Award – English; Outstanding Pre-AP Chemistry Student Award
- Allison Stidham — Outstanding Achievement Environmental Science Award
- Amelia Tafazoli — Outstanding Scholarship Award – English; St. Joseph Award for Highest Achievement in the Study of Holy Mother Church’s March Through History; Excellence in Pre-AP Pre-Calculus
- Andrew Tombo — Excellence in the Study of AP History; Outstanding AP Chemistry Student Award; Excellence in Junior AP English Award
- Peter Tran — Outstanding Achievement in Environmental Science Award
- Yelena Vlasic Reig — Best Overall Artist
- Sydney Watwood — Excellence in the Study of AP History; St. Joseph Award for Highest Achievement in the Study of Holy Mother Church’s March Through History; Excellence in Junior AP English Award; Most Impr
- oved Artist
- Sarah Woods — Outstanding Scholarship Award – English; National Latin Award (Cum Laude); Excellence in World History 2 Award; St. Jerome Award for Highest Achievement in the Study of Sacred Scripture; Outstanding Achievement in Honors Biology Award; Excellence in Honors Geometry
- Ethan Wu — Excellence in Pre-AP Pre-Calculus
- Thomas Yohe – Scholar’s Bowl MVP; Class Discussion in Senior AP English Award