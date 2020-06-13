Saint Bernard Preparatory School has announced that students will begin classes for the 2020-2021 academic year on Monday, August 17.
One big change at the Prep School this year involves William Calvert, who will serve as Headmaster of the Middle School in addition to his duties as Athletic Director for Saint Bernard Prep.
Calvert reports athletics practice is on-going, with regular fall sports practice for volleyball and cross country beginning July 27; games beginning August 27. Workouts (voluntary) for students begin next week following AHSAA (Alabama High School Athletic Association) directives for social distancing and sanitation. The weight room and workout areas have already been professionally sanitized.
In a letter to parents and students, Fr. Joel Martin, president of the school said all classes will be held on campus and according to the guidelines given by the State of Alabama and health officials. “Certainly for the protection of our students, staff and community we must rely on their word, not our wishes. And as you know, the directives can change quickly. We will keep you updated as time goes on,” Martin said.
“Times are a bit challenging,” continued Martin, “but St. Bernard has been in Cullman since 1891, living through two world wars, an influenza pandemic in the early 20th century, the Great Depression and many other national and local upsets; but we’re here, and will be, carrying out our mission of offering the best and fullest education possible; something that is found in Catholic schools – and nowhere else on earth.”
St. Bernard offers an excellent education at its residential and day school for students, male and female, in grades 7-12. Applications are still being considered for students in grades 7-11. For information about the school, contact the school at (256)739-6682 or visit online.
