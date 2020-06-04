A global pandemic took its toll all over the world, and kept several members of Saint Bernard’s Class of 2020 from attending their high school graduation, but it would not claim the spirit of these Saints as they conquered the challenges presented and reached the ultimate goal.
Thirty-five seniors were awarded their diplomas on the soccer field as seniors, faculty, parents, and friends wore face masks and braved the hot sun at a special ceremony on Sunday.
The crowd was unusually small as social distancing measures were in place, but hearts swelled with pride as these students formally said goodbye to their alma mater and their Saint Bernard families. Many had time to reflect over the past two months of the effects Saint Bernard has made on their individual lives and how their school helped them grow personally as well as academically. Hugs and tears were shed on the field as well as around the globe as classmates from China, Korea and Germany were in attendance on YouTube.
Fr. Linus Kluscarits, Headmaster of St. Bernard Prep School told students they had endured much more than any class to graduate at St. Bernard. “Your time was cut short, but you stayed the course and finished the race. You are to be commended for your efforts.”
After the presentation of diplomas to each senior, Fr. Linus announced the graduation awards. Daniela Hernandez was named Valedictorian, and Mai Thy Nguyen was named Salutatorian. The Christian Service award was presented to Lauren Agnello. The award is the highest non-academic award that the preparatory school can bestow upon a student. Those nominated for the award were of outstanding character, striving to live according to the difficult way of Christ. The award recognizes a life characterized by Christian love shown through one’s daily good example of true selflessness, working for the good of individuals and the community – of being a person for others. Important qualities: goodness of character, behavior; respect shown to all people; volunteers time, talent.
Emma Tafazoli took home the General Excellence Award, the highest award given to a graduating senior. Fr. Linus stated that “the criteria for this award requires that a student must be enrolled at St. Bernard Prep for the last two full years, be dedicated to academic excellence, exercise leadership and represent the values of the school.”
Hernandez’s valedictory address spoke of greatness being achieved through suffering and sacrifices, but lessons learned bring everyone closer to God. “All the sacrifice and suffering was worth it because it is what brings us closer to God. We don’t really know what the future holds, what crazy rides we will go on, what curve balls life will throw. Standing here today, on behalf of all of you, I want to say this. We cannot always count on greatness being thrust upon us but always remember that the opportunity to achieve greatness is within our grasp.”
Following a closing prayer by Abbot Marcus Voss, the group marched of the field with sounds from the Alabama Pipes and Drums.
The Class of 2020 garnered more than $3.1M in scholarship offers.
