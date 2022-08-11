If you’re out near Baileyton this weekend and you spot some locals horsing around at the park, you might just want to pony up and join them.
That’s because it’s time for the town’s annual Roger Latham Memorial Walking Horse Show, an equine showcase put on by horse pros who definitely know their canter from their trot. Set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the horse show will be held at the Baileyton Town Park.
Though Baileyton typically has held the horse show as a two-day event in the past, this year the show has been split over two separate stagings in the summertime. Part one was held back in July and featured walking horses; Saturday’s event will focus on racking horses, according to mayor Windell Calloway.
“It brings out a lot of people,” said Calloway, himself a onetime horse owner who admittedly favored horses of a different color. “We used to show quarter horses, back in the 1990s,” he said. “I’m not as much about the racking and walking horses, but if you go to the park on Saturday, you’ll see that a lot of people are.”
He’s not horsing around about that. Calloway said enthusiasts from far and wide find their way to the arena at the back of the park whenever the town stages a show, including guests from Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and other southern states where the pasture grass grows sweet. “Last year we even had some people from Kentucky,” he said.
There’s no cost to attend the free event, though organizers donate the proceeds from fees raised through the entrants who show their horses to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The park’s concession stand will be open through the evening, with riders set to saddle up Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m.