Sacred Heart students receive first communion

Several Sacred Heart School students received their First Holy Communion recently during a special Sunday afternoon liturgical service.
Prior to receiving Holy Communion, students took part in their first confession with their Pastor, Fr. Patrick Egan, OSB. These two Holy Sacraments came after months of religious education during which time the Communicates learned more about their Catholic faith, the Holy Mass service, how confession helps everyone come closer to God and Jesus, and the Miracle of the Transformation of the bread and wine placed on the Altar into the true Body and Blood of the Lord Jesus Christ. He Himself instituted the Mass and Communion Rite on Holy Thursday evening, offering His followers the true 'Bread of Life'.
