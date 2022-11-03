Sacred Heart School released a "Balloon Rosary" during the annual celebration honoring the Blessed Mother Mary, the Mother of Jesus.
Fifty-three blue balloons, seven white and a red cross comprised the sky bound symbol of the Rosary, a recitation of prayers honoring Mary, the Mother of Christ.
October is dedicated to the Blessed Mother in the Catholic Church, and students eagerly look forward to their yearly gathering, anticipating where the balloons will travel. In years past, although most of the time the religious symbol has gone straight up, on occasion it had encircled the church steeple and even become entwined in the power poles near the school. This year, however, students were blessed with the Rosary's beautiful flight straight up into the blue sky and waiting clouds. Prior to the balloon release, students, teachers, staff and visiting parents recited the prayers of the Rosary entreating the Blessed Mother, along with her son, Jesus, to protect and watch over their school and families. The LIHM Sisters coordinated this event as they have done over the course of past years.