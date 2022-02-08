Sacred Heart School honors volunteers

Sacred Heart School recently honored their volunteers with a special appreciation breakfast as a thank you for the countless hours of service performed by parents, grandparents and friends of the school. The Valentine-themed breakfast served by the faculty brought many volunteers to the school cafeteria as they shared fun and talks of their work at Sacred Heart.
Among those taking part in the festivities were: Billy Connery, Brashell Collier, Teresa McDaniel, Roseann Gomez, Andrea Black, Brandy Gibbs, Bill and Hazel Ruehl, Helen Schaffer, Susan Kraft (retired member of school faculty), Jean Clingan, Ross Harrison, Joanna Ellard and Barbara Ragsdale. Several other volunteers were unable to attend, but their service is greatly valued as well.
Principal Shawna Woodard Norman greeted the visitors on behalf of the faculty, staff and students. This special event, along with the annual Book Fair, a ‘Student Appreciation Day for Service Workers’, a ‘Marian Celebration’ play and display of the many honorary titles attributed to the Blessed Mother were all celebrated during National Catholic Schools Week, February 6 through February 12.
