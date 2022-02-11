Sacred Heart School celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Sacred Heart School in Cullman celebrated National Catholic Schools Week with numerous activities beginning with liturgical services. Each grade created posters for the occasion showing students involved in their classroom activities and these were place along the Altar railing for viewing.
During the course of the week, the faculty and student body took part in the annual ‘Book Fair’ during which students, parents, grandparents and friends are able to purchase all types of reading material to add to the school’s library.
In addition, the LIHM (Leaven of the Immaculate Heart of Mary) Sisters assisted with a ‘Marian’ celebration of the Blessed Mother by lining the main school hallway with numerous statues of Mary, depicting Her various roles in Catholic Church history, along with a video presentation of Her appearances over the last two centuries.
The final ‘Marian’ event was a pageant during which a young student from each class dressed as the Blessed Mother in accordance with Her role and special titles in the Church.
Several additional events included a ‘Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast’; a special visit to honor ‘Service Work’ personnel in the community, and a ‘Swamp John’s dinner’ to raise funds for the school.
The 144 year old school was begun back in 1878 with the arrival of several Notre Dame Sisters from Milwaukee who arrived in Cullman to offer education to the burgeoning German-based community. Twenty years later the Benedictine Sisters began to staff the school which offered educations to both Catholic and non-Catholic students alike, continuing to the present day.
Several LIHM Sisters currently serve on the staff of the downtown school which is open to all students, 3K through 6th grade.
Shawna Woodard Norman serves as principal with a dedicated faculty and staff at her side.
