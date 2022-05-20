Students of Sacred Heart School in Cullman participated in a memorial service recently commemorating the loss of one of their school’s staff, Mrs. Marie Cumbie. Wearing purple (her favorite color) shirts and sending purple balloons skyward. Students and staff gathered in the morning as Fr. Patrick Egan, OSB, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus, dedicated a purple colored ‘Buddy Bench’ in her honor.
Mrs. Cumbie served as a 5K Aide, substitute teacher when needed and as a tutor for Sacred Heart students.
Her husband, Patrick Cumbie, died two weeks earlier from complications due to Covid.
The Cumbie’s daughter, Sara Elizabeth, was a former student of Sacred Heart and now attends St. Bernard Prep School where she is completing the seventh grade this year.
