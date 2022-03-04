Sacred Heart School students celebrated ‘Mardi Gras’ aka ‘Fat Tuesday’ with their homemade signature masks and party beads.
The annual customs, which lead into the Lenten season (the 40 days of prayer and fasting which precede the Crucifixion and Death of Jesus, followed by His Resurrection on Easter Sunday), especially in Mobile and New Orleans, also feature colorful, musical parades and raucous parties. Mobile owns the title of being the starting place of the annual celebration, which now is copied all across the country.
Mardi Gras precedes Ash Wednesday, a reminder day throughout the world, when ashes from last year’s blessed palms from Palm Sunday celebrations are used to mark the foreheads of church- goers to remind them ‘from dust you were made, unto dust you will return,” urging them to begin their 40 days of reparation and preparation during Lent.
