Sacred Heart Beta Club award

Pictured, front row, from left, are Yaretzi Parra, Zayden Smith, Tristan Crawford, Azlynn Florence, River Nelson, Kade Gentry and Usha Venkat. Middle row, from left, are Josie Lamote, Annykate Whaley, James Grey, Anna Claire Harrison, Jordyn Black, Silas Krische and Carolyn Sanders. Back row, from left, are Avery Hines, Ella Sanders and Merry Pichardo. Not pictured are Sawyer Watwood and Kade Chamblee.

 Special to The Times

Sacred Heart School in Cullman recently received the National Beta Club Award joining only three thousand educational facilities in the country who accomplished the goals of the National organization for 2021-22.

