Four happy winners cashed in by playing Bunco at Sacred Heart of Jesus Family Life Center during the recent July 8th 2nd Friday celebration in Cullman.
As the downtown area of Cullman hosted one of its three annual summer 2nd Fridays events along First Avenue, the Altar Society of the Church offered Bunco games while the Knights of Columbus offered Bingo games in air-conditioned comfort. Food and drink were also available during the night.
More than $700 in prize money was awarded to participants, as well as a big screen television.
The third evening of games, fun, food and fellowship will be Friday, August 12, beginning at 6 p.m. in the church’s Family Life Center. Everyone is invited.