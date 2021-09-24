Ryan Jordan has found his niche within Wallace State’s welding program and credits his confidence in the classroom and lab to the Wallace State Adult Education program.
“I’m not in a welding booth today if not for my Adult Education teachers and for the program providing me with a career outlook. It’s made a huge impact on me. I’ll always be grateful,” said Jordan, who turns 18 on Sept. 30.
Jordan is among the hundreds of students the Wallace State Adult Education program annually serves, and his journey is one of many celebrated during National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.
Through advantages as an Ability to Benefit student, Jordan is approaching the completion of his GED diploma, while also allowed to take welding classes simultaneously – mirroring a dual enrollment path. Jordan’s on track to earn the diploma by the end of the month, and he’ll continue to enroll in welding courses afterwards.
Jordan was a homeschooled student through fourth grade. Jordan said his parents decided to end the homeschooling efforts not long after that because of financial problems, and there were no efforts to enroll in public school.
Jordan never gave up on learning independently, using the internet, among other avenues and relying on peers to do so. Jordan knew he wanted to join Wallace State’s Adult Education program once the timing was right.
“I had heard good things about Wallace State’s program from others, and I knew it was close to home. It’s exactly what I’ve needed,” Jordan said.
Jordan aspires to one day be skilled and certified as both a welder and electrician.
“I want to open as many doors as possible. This is just the beginning,” Jordan said.
No matter one’s age, Jordan is aware of the pitfalls one may encounter when questioning the decision to return to school for a GED diploma or certification.
“Everyone has a voice in their head saying they can’t do something. When it comes to that, ignore it, and tell yourself you can accomplish anything,” Jordan said. “I used to think I would always be behind those my age. As it turns out, I’m on pace to have a head start or be right there with them. It’s a great feeling.”
For more information on Wallace State’s Adult Education program, visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/programs/adult-education or contact Jennifer Lambert at 256.352.8078 or Jennifer.lambert@wallacestate.edu
Read more about National Adult Education and Literacy Week here: https://national-coalition-literacy.org/adult-education-and-family-literacy-week/
For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu
