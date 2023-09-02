Cullman picked up a pair of awards from the Alabama Tourism Department during the Alabama Governor’s Conference on Tourism held earlier this week at the Grand Hotel Resort and Spa in Point Clear, Ala.
During the conference Sen. Garlan Gudger was named Tourism Advocate of the Year. Upon receiving the award, Gudger spoke on how he began to notice the potential impact tourism could have on local communities through his business Southern Accents Architectural Antiques. According to a press release from the Cullman County Tourism Bureau — which was created by a local bill introduced by Gudger in 2021 — after taking over the business from his father, Gudger quickly realized the majority of his customer base was coming from outside the county and were creating tourism revenue for the community.
Gudger was also named Alabama’s Legislator of the Year for the Senate during the annual Governor’s Luncheon in Point Clear on July 31.
Cullman’s annual Rock the South music festival was recognized as Event of the Year. Nathan Baugh, who currently oversees all operational facets of Rock the South with his teams at 46 Entertainment and 46 Logistics, accepted the award and spoke on the growth of the festival during the last 12 years.
Originally designed to be a one-year celebration of recovery from the 2011 tornadoes, the music festival has continued to expand into an annual event with more than 100,000 attendees in 2023.
Baugh said the festival, currently, generates more than $1 million in sales tax revenues each year and since its inception has donated just under $1 million to local charities, nonprofits and other local organizations.
Other winners include: Judy Ryals with Huntsville/Madison County Convention Visitors Bureau, Director’s Award; University of Alabama with Alabama Birding Trails, Tourism Partnership of the Year; Crossroads Marketing Inc., Tourism Media Advocate; Keya Nkonoki, Rising Star; Angie Pierce, Tourism Industry Employee of the Year; Tami Reist, Tourism Executive of the Year; Visit Tuscaloosa, Tourism Organization of the Year; Ann Tiller, Welcome Center Employee of the Year; Charlene Anderson, Alabama Tourism Department’s Employee of the Year; Book Today, Beach Tomorrow, Theme Campaign Award; Governor’s Tourism Award, Don Dukemineer; and Darlene Negrotto and Tynette Lynch, Alabama Tourism Hall of Fame.