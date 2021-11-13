Don Scott, who has built ramps for people with disabilities all over Cullman County along with his team of volunteers, was presented with the Service Above Self award from the Cullman Rotary Club.
In a ceremony Thursday at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church, Rotarian Alex Lamote presented the award to Scott after describing the origin of the award.
“This award is named in honor of longtime Rotarian Bill Buettner who was an outstanding Rotarian who had perfect attendance for 50 years,” she said. “This was before the days of online make-ups for missed meetings. Mr. Buettner traveled extensively and earned his make-ups by attending meetings of other Rotary clubs all over the world. Mr. Buettner was president of Buettner Brothers Lumber for many years and served our community quietly behind the scenes, never wishing to be in the spotlight – and truly exhibited service above self.”
Becky Goff, executive director of the United Way of Cullman County, nominated Scott for the award.
“I have had the privilege to work with Don over the past five years through my work at United Way,” she said. “He has also worked with local nonprofits like CCCDD, NARCOG, and Flourish to help build ramps for people who really needed them. He also helped Cullman Christian School.
“He has helped local veterans and many of our neighbors with disabilities.
“He and his team of volunteers through the Baptist Ministry help people in our community and even other communities that learn of their skills and heart. He has assisted in times of disasters and emergencies. Don and his crew typically raise the funds or search for ways to provide the resources they need and often complete weekly projects with little to no recognition.”
Scott has been building ramps for eight years, averaging 40 ramps a year. Scott accepted the award on behalf of the 17 volunteers who he works with, noting that most of them are close to 70 years old or older. He said they have built ramps in surrounding counties and respond to help people impacted by natural disasters. “We don’t limit ourselves to handicapped ramps, although that’s our primary area,” he said.
Past recipients of the Service Above Self Award include Bert McGriff, the Peinhardt family, Bill Burkett, Jackie Satterfield, Betty Leeth Haynes, Sonny Teague, Tim Scott, Ken Caviness, Billy Coleman, Grover Reeves, Mike Duke, Melanie Conn, and Stephanie Jowers.
