On Friday, the Cullman Rotary Club will be holding its annual auction, which includes drawings for a handgun and $600 cash. The auction is the organization's only fundraiser, which uses proceeds to support local charities throughout the year.
Club members weigh numerous annual requests for a share of the money, and determine which agencies receive funding based, in part, on the extent to which their activities serve needs specific to the Cullman area. Some of the recipients of Rotary grants include the Good Samaritan Clinic, Child Advocacy Center, Cullman Caring for Kids, the Cullman Little Pantry, the Link of Cullman, Hope Horses, Bosom Buddies and the Cullman Regional Foundation. In addition, Cullman Rotary provides scholarships to area high school students.
"This is where our money goes," said member Guy Caffey. "Almost all of it stays here in our community."
The Cullman Rotary Club does send a portion of funds to the Rotary Foundation, established in 1917 with the goal of "doing good in the world." Among the causes Rotary International supports are ridding the world of polio, providing clean water around the world, promoting peace and supporting education.
Throughout the year, the 51 members of the Cullman Rotary are involved in the community, doing PALS litter pick up and lending a hand to United Way projects and contributing to special projects such as providing suitcases for foster care children.
"We usually do a fair night with the Cullman County Center for the Developmentally Disabled where we take them to the fair," said Rotary President Scott Graham. "It's one of our favorite things we do each year. We weren't able to do that last year because of the pandemic, so we actually provided tablets for them so they could stay in contact during quarantine."
The auction, which will take place Friday, May 7 in Christ Hall at St. John's Evangelical Church beginning at 4:30 p.m., provides the funding for all Rotary's community projects.
"The Cullman Rotary Club only has one fundraiser for the year," said Graham. "It is through the help of friends, family and local businesses that help Cullman Rotary Club be the conduit to benefit our community organizations. All proceeds are used to benefit local charities and organizations of all kinds. Each year Rotary has a new theme. This year's theme is Rotary Opens Opportunities. We don't wait to open doors...we are the open door. Everything we do opens opportunities for someone somewhere."
