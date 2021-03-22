Florida Georgia Line at Rock the South 2019

Florida Georgia Line at Rock the South 2019

Rock the South organizers announced Monday morning that the 2021 dates for the event are August 13-14. Performers have not yet been announced.

Last year's Rock the South was canceled due to the coronavirus. At the time, Nathan Baugh, partner with Pepsi Rock the South said, "We are actively shifting our focus to building Pepsi Rock the South 2021 bigger and better than ever."

All information is available at rockthesouth.com.

