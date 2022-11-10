Rock The South will return July 20-22, 2023 in an expanded event headlined by Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Riley Green. Previously a two-day festival, the 2023 event will feature three days of music and camping at York Farms in Cullman.
“We welcomed more than 65,000 fans last year, and we’re looking forward to expanding to three days with some amazing headliners and artists this year,” said Shane Quick, Pepsi® Rock the South partner in a press release. “It’s been an exciting journey to see this festival continue to grow and give back. We are thankful for this community, and we look forward to seeing everyone in Cullman again this Summer.”
Taking the stage on Thursday, July 20, will be Zach Bryan, Travis Tritt, Ella Langley and J.R. Caroll. Scheduled to appear on Friday, July 21, will be Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Tristan Baugh. On Saturday, July 22, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, Drake Milligan and Madeline Edwards will bring the festival to a close.
Pre-sale tickets are available now, and general on-sale to the public begins tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Public on-sale prices range from general admission ($149.99) to VIP tickets starting at $369.99. The VIP tickets do include a parking pass, private restrooms, and private access to concessions. Limited quantities are available for each ticket level, and all can be purchased at rockthesouth.com.
Rock The South was founded in 2012. To date, the event has raised more than $1,000,000 for local charities.