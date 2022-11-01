Though it’s tough to compare with the most recent general election, voter turnout in Cullman County appears to be robust for a midterm race whose local contests already have been (mostly) settled along party primary lines.
The Alabama House District 12 race pitting GOP incumbent Corey Harbison (R-Good Hope) against Democratic challenger James Fields (D-Hanceville) stands as the only local race yet to be determined on election day next week, though other races and ballot measures that affect statewide outcomes also have local voters heading to the polls.
Cullman County Circuit Clerk Lisa McSwain said Tuesday that absentee voting activity — typically a measure of forecasting election-day turnout — has been strong leading up to Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
“As of now, we’ve received 770 applications for absentee ballots,” said McSwain Tuesday afternoon, with a week to go before election day. “It’s very difficult to compare this year with any recent election: In 2020, there was COVID-19 as well as a presidential race. Through the same period that year, we had received 3,144 absentee ballot requests, which is of course a lot.”
The 2018 general election, also falling in a midterm year, yielded a final total of 902 absentee ballots; in this year’s May party primary, the circuit clerk’s office received 542 absentee application requests — markedly fewer than the 770 requests the clerk’s office already has received for the Nov. 8 vote.
The deadline for Alabama voters to request an absentee ballot by mail ended on Tuesday, but Thursday, Nov. 3 marks the last day to request an absentee ballot in person at the Circuit Clerk’s office. Completed absentee ballots must be either delivered in person at the clerk’s office by noon on Monday, Nov. 7, or postmarked before the end of the same Nov. 7 business day, in order to be counted toward Tuesday’s general election. The Oct. 24 deadline to register to vote for next week’s election already has passed.
Polls open statewide on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. Whether voting absentee or in person, a recognized photo ID is required. Visit the Alabama Secretary of State’s elections website at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes for information on approved forms of identification, as well as other need-to-know info ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.