With temperatures staying significantly cooler than earlier forecasts had predicted, Friday’s wintry mix of freezing rain meant a Saturday morning that greeted most area residents with a thin layer of ice on car windows, outdoor decks and stairs, and — most importantly for public safety — bridges.
But even as temperatures struggled to reach the freezing mark by midday Saturday, Friday’s overnight light icing hadn’t disrupted electrical power delivery, and had not caused any significant traffic problems.
That could change through the weekend as temperatures trend colder than expected and the outdoor air remains moist.
“As of tonight anything wet is going to re-freeze, and people will need to keep that in mind,” Cullman County EMA director Phyllis Little said Saturday. “When the temperature drops below freezing tonight, there will be some ice.”
North Alabama is expected to see a temporary reprieve from additional precipitation tonight and Sunday, though a new Arctic blast is forecast to enter the area as early as Sunday night.
A “strong winter storm” is forecast to affect the region “during the period from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning,” the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service cautioned in a Saturday hazardous weather outlook update.
“Locations across the northwestern half of the [Tennessee Valley] outlook area will begin to experience freezing rain on Sunday night, with a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow possible for much of the day on Monday.”
That weather system will shift the wintry precipitation eastward late Monday, with the freezing mix expected to end in all North Alabama areas by Tuesday morning.
The approaching system “has the potential to produce significant accumulations of both freezing and frozen precipitation, which will likely have an impact on travel,” NWS cautioned.
Local and state road crews may have helped mitigate travel effects of this first round of freezing rain by prepping vulnerable spots ahead of the rainfall on Friday.
“We did have quite a few of the bridges and overpasses that were iced over Saturday morning, and it was pretty widespread throughout the county,” said Little.
“The county road department sanded some of the bridges on their roads, and ALDOT sanded larger state-maintained bridges like the new one at Highway 278 West. They did pre-treat trouble areas on Friday, like the Highway 31 slope at Lacon Mountain and the incline on I-65. But since the roads remain wet, that pre-treatment won’t be done again, because it doesn’t work to treat wet roads.”
The weather service is briefing local emergency responders across the region this afternoon on what to expect through the weekend, as well as from the approaching Arctic system from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. Continue to monitor weather and travel conditions via local and regional media, as well as by following the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook @CullmanCountyEMA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.