Despite the global pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues, Cullman’s local economy continues to see growth. Sales tax revenues in 2021 have been three times the increase from annual growth in from 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Overall sales tax revenues in fiscal year 2021 have been about 15% higher than what the county collected in fiscal year 2020. In fact, so far this calendar year, September is the only month that has not had double-digit growth over the previous year’s sales tax collection, at 6.66%. According to Cullman County, the growth rate from 2019-2020 was 6.4% and 2.47% from 2018-2019.
Cullman Economic Development Agency (CEDA) Director Dale Greer said the growth is a reflection of job and population growth taking place in the county. “You have new and expanding manufacturing, more people coming in and people spending money in our community,” he said.
Cullman County’s population has increased by nearly 5% in the past 10 years.
The largest increase in year over year revenue took place in April, when sales tax revenues were 35.44% higher than the previous April, when businesses were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. March 2021 sales tax revenue figures were also high, 32.31% over the previous March, when the pandemic was just hitting the country.
The impact of the $600 stimulus checks sent out at the end of 2020 can also be seen in the local economy with an 18.59% increase in January sales tax revenues over January in 2020. Nationally, while economists had predicted a 1.2% spending increase in January 2021, retail sales went up 5.3% for the month, fueled by the stimulus checks.
Cullman’s economy continued to grow throughout the pandemic, and Susan Eller, retail and workforce development manager for CEDA, said concern for local businesses may have spurred some of the growth. “I think it renewed the importance of shopping locally,” she said. “The people who own the stores are our family and friends and we want to support them.”
Additionally, she said, Cullman and other municipalities approving the sale of alcohol 10 years ago, also helped the local economy. Where people would go out of town to have dinner and drinks and shop, she said, “they are staying closer to home.”
Special events - such as Rock the South and sporting events - bring in visitors who spend in the community, say city and county leaders. In March, Smith Lake hosted a Major League Fishing event that brought in 163 anglers, and in May, the Bassmaster College Series drew 500 anglers and their friends and families to Cullman County. March saw revenues 32% higher than the previous year’s, while sales tax revenue in May 2021 was 13.5% higher than last year’s May revenues.
“The increase of tourism to our area puts dollars in the hands of local business owners and opens the door for others to see our wonderful community and the many attractions we have to offer,” said Chamber President Peggy Smith.
Major League Fishing estimated the local economic impact from March 11-14 to be more than $2.1 million.
“Our sales tax helps fund the city and county schools, roads and every community in Cullman County,” said Eller. “It’s really important to continue supporting local businesses.”
Year over year increases
- January 2021 over January 2020, 18.59%
- February 2021 over February 2020, 13.44%
- March 2021 over March 2020, 32.31%
- April 2021 over April 2020, 35.44%
- May 2021 over May 2020, 13.50%
- June 2021 over June 2020, 11.58%
- July 2021 over July 2021, 12.17%
- August 2021 over August 2020, 12.52%
- September 2021 over September 2020, 6.66%
