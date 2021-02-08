HOLLY POND — The town of Holly Pond is working to build a new senior center, but the rising costs of construction mean the town may have to make some concessions in its original visions for the center.
In a special called meeting Friday afternoon, the council met with architect Bart Rye to discuss some of the options available for the town to build a better facility for its seniors without breaking the bank.
Earlier this year, the council received a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant to go toward building the new senior center. That grant has an 80/20 match, which means the town will have to commit $50,000 of its own money to receive the grant, as well as cover any costs of the project that go over the grant amount.
The grant also requires a plan to be finalized by the end of February and construction on the new center to begin by August.
The council’s members looked at a few design concepts that Rye had made under the previous administration and council, and they discussed some of their desires for the new building and the costs that would arise from those desires.
They also looked at plans for Fairview’s 3,000 square feet senior center that was built a few years ago as an example of something they would like to see in Holly Pond, but building a center like that is much more expensive than it was seven years ago.
Rye said Fairview’s center cost around $310,000 when it was built, or around $103 per square foot, but the price of materials had increased by around 25 percent in 2020 and have continued to go up into 2021.
At today’s prices, Fairview’s senior center would cost somewhere around $465,000, or around $155 per square foot, and building a senior center for a little more than $300,000 today would be about two-thirds of the size of Fairview’s, he said.
The prices may fluctuate or come in a little lower than expected, but the town should expect prices of around $120-$160 per square foot to build the facility, Rye said.
Councilman Charles Holcomb asked if the town could consider more wood materials instead of steel for the senior center, but Rye said lumber prices have also continued to increase along with steel prices, so the price may be a little lower but not by very much.
“I wouldn’t be too optimistic about it,” Rye said.
After discussing some of their options, the council asked Rye to create a few more options for the center that include two large recreation/dining areas that could include a removable wall to make it into one larger area, as well as a kitchen area, a director’s office and an awning in front of the front door to protect visitors from the elements as they get out of their cars or off the CARTS bus.
Councilwoman Julie Ray said it is important for the new center to have enough room for activities that would let the town’s seniors get up and move around.
“The elderly people in the town are hungry for that,” she said. “I’ve had numerous elderly folks tell me they want a place to go to exercise, dance and just to be active.”
Rye also pointed out that the kitchen space included on the preliminary plans is a warming kitchen and not a full kitchen. That means the kitchen would have space and outlets to plug up appliances to keep food warm for serving, but would not be able to have a stove or oven to actually cook food.
He said building a facility with a full kitchen would bring in a lot more costs to follow fire and health codes, such as equipment like a hood over the stove, a fire suppression system and different materials for the walls.
“It will trigger way too many code issues,” he said. “Y’all can change that, but it’s just going to run the numbers up.”
With the extra costs in mind, the council asked Rye to include cost estimates for a full kitchen and all that it would require to see if the town can find the money to make it work.
Rye said the building can be designed as a base bid to make sure the building gets build with the minimum requirements, and in the event that the town can commit additional funding or materials are cheaper than expected, the bid can also include some alternates that can add some extra square footage if the money is available.
“It may not be all we want, but we get it,” he said. “Then, if we come a little cheaper than we thought, we can add 20 feet to it, and if it’s a little cheaper than that, we can add 40 feet.”
As another cost-saving measure, some of the items and work, such as hanging sheetrock or buying appliances, could be done or purchased by the town at a lower price than a contractor might bid for it, but the council should also make sure not to include too many stipulations and make it too big of a hassle for the contractor, Rye said.
“This is a small job, and we don’t want to have a contractor pull his hair out or run away, but we can break out a lot of those things,” he said.
Rye said he would take the feedback he received from the council and work on two or three new options that he would send out to the council to review, and another special called meeting may be necessary this month to formally approve the plan.
